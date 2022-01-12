Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 20.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $400,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $168.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.25. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.87.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

