Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,077. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

