Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ocugen.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 911,759 shares of company stock worth $9,645,732. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

OCGN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,205. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.