Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post $14.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.47 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $45.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $46.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $85.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $115.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $93,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 116,410 shares of company stock valued at $737,718. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 402,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,447. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

