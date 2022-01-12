OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target Cut to $33.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. OLO has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $615,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,579 shares of company stock valued at $19,306,133.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth $7,457,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in OLO during the third quarter worth about $2,401,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America acquired a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in OLO by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

