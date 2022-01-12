Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Trading 4.4% Higher

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.80 and last traded at $137.80. Approximately 316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.04.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.03.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In related news, President Mark F. Albino sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $678,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $161,777.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,417. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 102,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

