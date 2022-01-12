Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Down to $10.70

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.28. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 560 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,904,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

