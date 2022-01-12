Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

OMER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. Omeros has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $392.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Omeros will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Omeros by 755.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Omeros by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Omeros by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

