OneRoot Network Market Capitalization Tops $584,631.28 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $584,631.28 and approximately $89,173.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00061653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

