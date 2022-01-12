OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 5,276 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $306,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $840.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

