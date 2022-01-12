OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 5,276 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $306,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $840.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
