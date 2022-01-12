Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,313. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

