Oppenheimer Weighs in on Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JACK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.51.

Shares of JACK opened at $91.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 15.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.