Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Opsens (CVE:OPS) received a C$6.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 331.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of CVE:OPS traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.39. 24,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,144. Opsens has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

