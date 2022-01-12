Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.26

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $2.15. Opsens shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 29,084 shares.

OPSSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Opsens from C$2.95 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

