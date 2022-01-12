Opsens (TSE:OPS) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Opsens (TSE:OPS)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

TSE OPS traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,074. Opsens has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$282.89 million and a PE ratio of -220.00.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

