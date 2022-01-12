Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 878.0 days.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Oracle Co. Japan from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:OCLCF opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. Japan has a fifty-two week low of $87.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

