Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Up 1.5%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP)’s share price was up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Approximately 13,794,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 42,918,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market cap of £10.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.10.

About Oracle Power (LON:ORCP)

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province of South East Pakistan.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.