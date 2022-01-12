Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Issues Earnings Results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 822.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,997. The stock has a market cap of $466.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

