Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Issues Earnings Results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 822.72%.
Shares of NASDAQ ORMP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,997. The stock has a market cap of $466.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.
About Oramed Pharmaceuticals
Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.
