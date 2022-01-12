Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) Announces Dividend of €0.08

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of €0.08 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OGN stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.38. Origin Enterprises has a 52-week low of GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.15 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

