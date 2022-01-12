Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 73.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.77. The stock had a trading volume of 190,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,341. The company has a market cap of $384.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

