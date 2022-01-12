Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $41,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 737,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,546,674. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

