Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $15.58 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total transaction of $39,523,232.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $397,211,370. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $43.59 on Wednesday, hitting $2,843.94. The company had a trading volume of 54,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,811. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,913.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,816.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,721.55 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

