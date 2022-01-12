Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $535.39. The company had a trading volume of 48,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.26. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $375.06 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

