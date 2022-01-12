Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,587 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after buying an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Autodesk by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after buying an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,073,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Autodesk by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.75. 29,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.