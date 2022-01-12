Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32.

In related news, Director Richard James Hall sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$46,898.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,273,400 shares in the company, valued at C$12,397,532.22.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

