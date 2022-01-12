Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Lifted to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) was upgraded by BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $720.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOGEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $720.00.

Shares of DOGEF traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.31. 2,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.13. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $110.91 and a 1 year high of $209.50.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

