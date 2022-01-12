Otter Creek Advisors LLC Invests $4.25 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000. Johnson Controls International makes up 2.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,343,000 after acquiring an additional 227,161 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,369,000 after acquiring an additional 420,651 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.92. 68,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,478. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.