Otter Creek Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 308,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for 2.6% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $8,310,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NYSE:OWL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,998. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 71,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,332,294 shares of company stock worth $81,916,278.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

