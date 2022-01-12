PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) & Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Critical Review

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of PACCAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Proterra and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A PACCAR 7.80% 16.01% 6.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Proterra and PACCAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 PACCAR 0 3 6 1 2.80

Proterra currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.74%. PACCAR has a consensus target price of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.33%. Given Proterra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than PACCAR.

Risk and Volatility

Proterra has a beta of -3.73, indicating that its stock price is 473% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proterra and PACCAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A PACCAR $18.73 billion 1.71 $1.30 billion $5.01 18.44

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Summary

PACCAR beats Proterra on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment provides finance and leasing products; and services provided to truck customers and dealers. The company was founded by William Pigott Sr. in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

