PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

