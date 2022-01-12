Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Palace Capital (LON:PCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of PCA opened at GBX 258.44 ($3.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. Palace Capital has a one year low of GBX 189 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £119.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.11.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

