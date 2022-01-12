Palladiem LLC Buys Shares of 17,880 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 173,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,877. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.52.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

