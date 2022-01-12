Palladiem LLC Purchases Shares of 11,613 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,613 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,280,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

BBD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 1,611,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,296,313. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

