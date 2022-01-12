Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 135,840 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 132,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PALT shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Paltalk in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Paltalk from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Paltalk alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of -0.42.

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Paltalk had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

In other Paltalk news, CEO Jason Katz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paltalk stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Paltalk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.