Paragon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,577 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 3.2% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $83.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

