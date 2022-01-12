Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $214.97. 2,053,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,972,223. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $204.84 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

