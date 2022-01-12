Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 504 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 30,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.23. The company had a trading volume of 64,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $404.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $397.77 and its 200-day moving average is $356.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.63.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.