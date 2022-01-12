Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after buying an additional 188,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

