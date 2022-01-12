Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.96 and a twelve month high of $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.