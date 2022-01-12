Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 568.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 239,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $185.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.25 and a 200 day moving average of $152.77. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

