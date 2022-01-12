Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $505,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

