Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,943,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after buying an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 78,637 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 66,506 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 284,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52.

