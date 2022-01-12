Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

Shares of FBHS opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average is $99.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

