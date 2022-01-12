Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Short Interest Update

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.