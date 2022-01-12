Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 114,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after buying an additional 277,805 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $194,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 248,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 59,874 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.