Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of PAYO opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $16,824,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,578,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $15,135,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.