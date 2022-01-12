PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $264.00 to $229.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PayPal traded as low as $178.37 and last traded at $178.46, with a volume of 296039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.60.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.38. The firm has a market cap of $225.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.