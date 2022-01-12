PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. Truist lowered their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

PayPal stock opened at $191.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.38. The company has a market cap of $225.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $177.40 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 27,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $7,381,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

