Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,194 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Pentair worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 132.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,468 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.87. 16,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,343. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

