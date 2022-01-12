Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Head to Head Comparison

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Peoples-Sidney Financial and Provident Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

Provident Financial Services has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial Services 35.12% 10.34% 1.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Provident Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial Services $435.74 million 4.55 $96.95 million $2.23 11.48

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Dividends

Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Provident Financial Services pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence. The Commercial Real Estate segment subjects to underwriting standards and processes similar to commercial loans. The Land segment specializes for developing vacant or raw land and made to builders and developers with whom the Corporation has had long-standing relationships. The Commercial Business segment extends to commercial customers for use in normal business operations to finance working capital needs, equipment purchases, or other projects. The Consumer segment comprises of secured loans including automobile loans, loans on savings deposits and home improvement loans, and to a lesser extent unsecured personal loans. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Sidney, OH.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

